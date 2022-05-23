Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Sells $130,591.30 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MCHP opened at $66.67 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after acquiring an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,914,000 after buying an additional 200,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

