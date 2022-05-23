Insider Selling: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) COO Sells $88,335.00 in Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) COO Kelly L. Price sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $88,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SOI opened at $12.65 on Monday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.03 million, a PE ratio of 115.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 135,976 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

