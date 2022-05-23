SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells $394,460.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $394,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $198.22 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $87.89 and a one year high of $341.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.51.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

