Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $826,080.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,448. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on X. StockNews.com raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

X stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.