Insider Selling: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.07%.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

