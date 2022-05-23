Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Purchases $97,240.00 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) Director David Scott Mcclimon purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

YELL stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $185.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.09.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Yellow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Yellow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Yellow by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Yellow in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Yellow by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

