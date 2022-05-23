Insider Buying: AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Director Buys $98,880.00 in Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Higgins purchased 12,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $213,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $8.32 on Monday. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirSculpt Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,118,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

