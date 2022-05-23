Insider Buying: AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Director Buys $98,880.00 in Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Higgins purchased 12,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $213,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $8.32 on Monday. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirSculpt Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.