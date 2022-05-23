PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Sells C$110,448.96 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 17,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total transaction of C$110,448.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$936,894.18.

PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$5.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$301.73 million and a PE ratio of 13.57. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.66 and a 1-year high of C$7.50.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$105.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.00 million. Research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

