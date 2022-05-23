Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Insider Acquires $104,400.00 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) insider Tony Strange purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $2.88 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.03 million and a PE ratio of -5.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $414.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

