BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 321,835 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 1,029.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.22% of MicroVision worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

MVIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $536.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 3.50. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 2,114.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

