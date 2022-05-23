Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 321.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after buying an additional 566,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,734 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,610,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on FNV. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.70.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.
Franco-Nevada Profile (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.