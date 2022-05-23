First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,742 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of First Majestic Silver worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 57.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

AG stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -830,000.00 and a beta of 1.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -300,000.00%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

