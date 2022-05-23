BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell & Co. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 2,129.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 171,450 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

SGRY opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.91, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.76.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $197,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

