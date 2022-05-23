BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 15,878 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,994,000 after buying an additional 56,201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Albany International by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $81.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.57 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

