Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 5,762.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $88.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $85.39 and a 1 year high of $133.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

