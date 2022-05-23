BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL opened at $150.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.97. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.42 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $370,613.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 463,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,168,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,503. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

