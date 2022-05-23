BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 1,268.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,699 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,586.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,811,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,503,000 after purchasing an additional 530,588 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,169,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 521,418 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,296,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,700,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,376,000 after acquiring an additional 331,491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

