BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Invests $1.81 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.39 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.
