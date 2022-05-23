BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 64,692 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 388.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,692 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Everi by 29.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,640 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 434.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Everi by 344.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Everi by 23.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRI opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Everi from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

