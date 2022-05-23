Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,157,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 15.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,309,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 23.6% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 8,470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Clarivate stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

