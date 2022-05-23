BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 196,497 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 327,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

