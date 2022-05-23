Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $276,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HELE opened at $181.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $173.95 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

