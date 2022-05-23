BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 108,584 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 15,578.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 713.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of ZYME opened at $5.99 on Monday. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $346.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.11. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 858.18% and a negative return on equity of 84.77%. The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

