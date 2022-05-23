BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE OFC opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.