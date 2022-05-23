BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,400,000 after acquiring an additional 428,911 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $76.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.60 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

