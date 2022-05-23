BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,139 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Green Plains worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 271.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Green Plains by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 180.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $33.00 on Monday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

