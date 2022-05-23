BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,464 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after buying an additional 375,704 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,691,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after buying an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 79.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 28,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $82.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.14. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.49.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.98%.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

