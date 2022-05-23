Truist Financial Lowers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $503.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $634.00 to $503.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COST. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $566.93.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $416.43 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $375.50 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $547.00 and a 200-day moving average of $533.57. The stock has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.