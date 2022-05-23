Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COUP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.10.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $69.00 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.16.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 42.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $498,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 20.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

