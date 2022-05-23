Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of CNTA opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.37 and a quick ratio of 25.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $427.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $109,603.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,118.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 203,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 136,226 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

