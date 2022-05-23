Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

CMCT stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -46.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,320,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at about $884,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at about $622,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 218.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 49,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 43.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 137,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

