CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLSK. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

CLSK stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. CleanSpark has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 4.77.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 166.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 144.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

