Target (NYSE:TGT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.96.

Get Target alerts:

TGT opened at $155.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target has a 52 week low of $150.89 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.