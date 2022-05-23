Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.51% of Consolidated Communications worth $33,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 160.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 294,149 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 52.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $6.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

CNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

