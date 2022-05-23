Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,653,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,549 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Ambev worth $32,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Ambev by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 331,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Ambev stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

