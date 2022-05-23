Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,653,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,549 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Ambev worth $32,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Ambev by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 331,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.
Ambev stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.
About Ambev (Get Rating)
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambev (ABEV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.