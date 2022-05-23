Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IES were worth $32,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IES by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in IES by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IES by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in IES by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

Shares of IES stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IESC. StockNews.com lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, Director David B. Gendell bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile (Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.