Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 31,707 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,707 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Huazhu Group worth $34,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 474,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $28.62 on Monday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

