Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,380,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,680 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Conduent were worth $34,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 689,259 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 26.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after acquiring an additional 701,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Conduent by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,522,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 81,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,273,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after buying an additional 281,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 1,275,085 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Cowen cut their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

CNDT opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes purchased 15,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz purchased 20,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

