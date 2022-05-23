Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,352 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 707,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $34,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northwest Natural by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Northwest Natural by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

NWN opened at $51.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 79.75%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

