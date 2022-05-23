First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,683 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of First Hawaiian worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after buying an additional 876,707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,752,000 after buying an additional 479,395 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,500,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,685,000 after buying an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,558,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,586,000 after buying an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

First Hawaiian Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.