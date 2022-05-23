Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.57 Million Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,944 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $33,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE RYI opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 90.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

