Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 253,007 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.86% of Vector Group worth $32,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VGR. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vector Group stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $313.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 3,250 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $33,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

