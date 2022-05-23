Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $33,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Aaron’s by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aaron’s stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $557.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.73%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

