Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,176 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $33,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 52.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of AMSF opened at $48.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $928.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.40. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

