Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 32,388 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.08% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $34,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

OLLI opened at $42.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

