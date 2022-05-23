BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.84 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 270,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,641,000 after buying an additional 708,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,622,000 after buying an additional 118,165 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 813,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,818,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,913,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $69.31 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.