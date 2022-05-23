Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 913 Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.32% of Bottomline Technologies worth $33,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,842,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

