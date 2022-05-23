BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 26,015 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,015 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,444,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPC opened at $34.01 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

