Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.45 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $34,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Sterling Construction by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 7.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Shares of STRL opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $32.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

Sterling Construction ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $410.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Construction Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.