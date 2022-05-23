Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.45 Million Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 927,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.81% of Vishay Precision Group worth $34,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 57.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 13,500 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $423,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,775,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,770 over the last ninety days. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VPG opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. The company has a market cap of $396.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

VPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

